School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 18
No School – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Apple handpie, peaches.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Cereal with yogurt, apple.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Mini cinnis, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 22
Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 18
No School – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Three cheese grilled cheese, BBQ pork on a bun, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Cheeseburger, egg, ham and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 22
Tony’s® pizza, chicken and biscuits, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, strawberry banana mix.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 18
No School – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Three cheese grilled cheese, BBQ pork on bun, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, burger bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Cheeseburger, egg, ham and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 22
Tony’s® pizza, chicken and biscuits, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, strawberry banana mix.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 18
No School – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Smothered burrito, BBQ pork on bun, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, burger bar, fresh garden salad, baked chips, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Bacon cheeseburger, egg, ham, and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 22
Tony’s® pizza, chicken and biscuits, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, Caesar side salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, strawberry banana mix.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 18
No School – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Sausage links, hash browns, biscuit w/jelly, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Feb. 22
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 18
No School – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, garlic toast, corn, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green beans, fruit, & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Cheeseburger Helper, carrots, salad, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Feb. 22
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, & milk.
Skyline R-II Menus
