School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 11
Mini waffles, applesauce.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Cereal with yogurt, apple.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Banana chocolate chip breakfast cookie, bananas.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Cinnamon roll, pineapple.
Friday, Feb. 15
Sausage biscuit, bananas.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 11
Chicken nachos with white queso, pork tacos, taco salad, cornbead, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Meatball sub, Krispito, French fries with gravy, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Chicken patty, roast pork, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Hamburger stew with Italian bread, egg, bacon, and cheese burrito, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 15
Pepperoni pizza, tangerine chicken with rice, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli cheese soup, pineapple.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 11
Corn dog, pork tacos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
BBQ beef on bun, Krispito, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberrry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Chicken nuggets with Italian bread, egg, bacon, and cheese burrito, salad bar, Italian bread, Pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 15
Parmesan chicken sandwich, tangerine chicken with rice, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, broccoli cheese soup, pineapple.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 11
Corn dog, Korean BBQ Pork tacos, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
BBQ beef on bun, Krispito, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, jalapeno cheddar meatloaf, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Chicken strips with Italian bread, turkey with cranberry jam sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 15
BBQ bacon chicken sandwich, tangerine chicken with rice, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, broccoli cheese soup, pineapple.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 11
French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Sausage patty, biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, Feb. 15
Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 11
Hamburger patty w/cheese, bun, fries, pork and beans, fruit, & milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Chili, grilled cheese, crackers, corn, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Chicken nuggets, mac & cheese, broccoli, fruit, and milk.
Friday, Feb. 15
Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fries, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb 11
Bacon quiche, toast and jelly, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Egg McMuffin, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Pancakes, sausage link, juice, and milk.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Oatmeal, bacon, juice, and milk.
Friday, Feb. 15
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 11
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Loaded nachos, salad bar, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Corndog, peas, fruit bar, cookie, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Pizza, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Friday, Feb. 15
BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, and milk.