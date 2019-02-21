Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Psalm 114 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Frances Humbyrd led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Judy Wilson. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin as he and Avery Hendrix received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Frances Humbyrd, our youth and LeaAnn Crum provided special songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 2. We were dismissed in prayer by Avery Hendrix.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 4. We were dismissed in prayer by Brad Siler. Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.