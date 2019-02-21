Rippee Notice

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION I

ROY HUTSON, )

Petitioner, )

v. )

EARL RIPPEE, )

BARBARA RIPPEE, )

TINA M. HUTSON, and )

their unknown consorts, )

heirs, devisees, donees, )

alienees, successors, )

assigns, and immediate )

or remote voluntary or )

involuntary grantees. )

Respondents. )

Case No. 19DG-CC00025

NOTICE

UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Respondents and the unknown consorts, heirs, devisees, donees, alienees, successors, assigns, and immediate or remote voluntary or involuntary grantees of:

EARL RIPPEE; BARBARA RIPPEE; and, TINA M. HUTSON.

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which a Petition to Quiet Title suit requesting the Court to declare ownership, right, title and interest to the land situated in Douglas County, Missouri, and more particularly described as follows:

All that part of the SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and all that part of the SE 1/4 NW 1/4 of Section 9, Township 25, Range 14 lying South of the County Road, in Douglas County, Missouri.

SUBJECT to the right-of-way for County Road, as it now runs.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption thereof and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is:

Joshua D. Brown

Pointer, Blackburn & Brown

P.O. Box 110

Mountain Grove, MO 65711

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within 45 days after the 21st day of February, 2019, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 13th day of February, 2019.

By: /s/ Kim Hathcock

Circuit Clerk

