Representative Karla Eslinger – Legislative Update

This past week I was privileged to provide a legislative overview during Ozark County, University of Missouri’s Extension office Annual Meeting. I enjoyed visiting friends and celebrating the success of the Ozark County Extension Council, faculty and staff who work diligently to make sure our community continues to have access to the valuable programs and work of the extension. A special thank you for including me in this wonderful evening.

As previously mentioned, the Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship program is gearing up for this year’s activities. I am proud to serve as an officer of this group and encourage our area young women, set to graduate high school, to apply for the $500 college scholarship. Each year we select one student from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the award. The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students based on leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word say answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?” A link to download the scholarship is located at https://myscholarshipcentral.org. The submission deadline is March 15th, 2019.

The Group will select recipients and then hold a reception in their honor at the State Capitol Monday, April 15th, 2019. Scholarships will be presented to the recipients in the Missouri House Chamber. For further, information contact 573-751-4220.

Please don’t hesitate to call or email me if you have any questions. I would love to have one our outstanding young women receive this great scholarship!

We have had a busy week at the capitol, the following is a summary of a few items approved in the House and sent to the Senate for consideration. For a full listing of current legislation please visit https://www.house.mo.gov/LegislationSP.aspx?focusedID=Bill List.

Sentencing Reform HB 113

This bill would give judges greater discretion when sentencing non-violent offenders. The bill is meant to both help non-violent offenders get a second chance, and to slow the growth of Missouri’s prison population. The sponsor of the bill noted that Missouri has the eighth largest prison population with an estimated 31,380 inmates for Fiscal Year 2019 at a cost of $22,561 per prisoner per year. He noted that at Missouri’s current pace, it will be 2,000 prison beds short by 2021, and will need two new prisons over the next five years at a cost of $485 million. The sponsor said it was time for Missouri to follow the lead of more than 30 states that have reduced or reformed their mandatory minimum sentencing laws with tremendous success.

“Closing Fund” Legislation HB 255

Provides the Missouri Department of Economic Development an additional tool to bring new jobs to Missouri. The bill would modify an existing state program to establish a closing fund the department can use to make agreements with companies to create new jobs in the state. This bill would enhance the Missouri Works Program, which helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansion an create jobs.

Hospice Care Death Investigation Requirement HB 447

Passage of this bill would lift the requirement, under certain circumstances, that the death of a person under hospice care be investigated. Supporters of the bill say the Missouri law requiring coroners and medical examiners to investigate a death in a home doesn’t account for the increase in the use of hospice care of terminal patients. The legislation would allow the physician treating a patient or the hospice director to certify when a patient has died due to natural causes relating to a disease or known illness. A coroner or medical examiner must be notified within 24 hours of such a death.

As always, if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact me. It is an honor and a privilege to serve the great people in the 155th District.

