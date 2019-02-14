Representative Karla Eslinger Legislative Report

Hello Friends,

Since the first day of session I have found several co legislators that have a connection to the 155th District. One such individual is Curtis Trent, a fellow legislator for the 133 District and a former Ava Bear. Curtis was a student when I worked with the Ava Schools. Even though I know I was not directly responsible for his success, it is with great pride that I watch Curtis speak on the House floor and work with committee members.

We have had a busy week in Jefferson City. Several bills are making their way through the process. To access the full text of the bills mentioned in my weekly report please access https://house.mo.gov/LegislationSP.aspx?focusedID=Bill List. This week I am highlighting HB 188 and HB 445.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (HB 188) has received first round approval. Known as the Narcotics Control Act, the bill would create a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to allow medical providers to spot any concerning trends in their patients’ narcotics history. The sponsor said that giving providers a tool to spot abuse as well as protect patients from unsafe combinations of prescriptions is necessary.

A common concern for opponents of the bill is data privacy. In response, supporters say the bill contains protections to ensure data is encrypted so that private information remains private. They note that the program is protected by federal HIPAA law, just as all other electronic medical records, which haven’t been breached since they came into existence in the 1930s. Supporters also point out that a monitoring program will not allow anyone to be authorized to see medical data that isn’t already authorized. As Missouri is the only state that does not currently use a prescription monitoring system and that this bill has been introduced several times but has not been signed into law, it is important that I hear from constituents their opinion regarding HB 188. The bill now requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate.

In addition, the House gave approval this week to the Good Government Bill, HB 445. The bill would require local government officials to abide by many of the same ethical standards that apply to lawmakers and statewide officials. State officials have a $5 limit on lobbyist gifts, a two-year waiting period before they can become lobbyists, and limits on the campaign donations they can receive. Local officials currently do not have similar requirements in place in state law.

Here in the 155th District we passed the Clean Missouri Act which mirrors these standards. Again, I would love to hear your thoughts regarding HB 445. The bill now heads to the Senate for discussion.

I have been working with the Women Legislators of Missouri. The Women Legislators of Missouri is a bi-partisan organization that works to provide opportunity for young women who plan to continue their education. Annually, the Women Legislators award scholarships and host an evening reception honoring seniors who receive the scholarships from the eight Congressional Districts of Missouri. The scholarship program provides financial assistance to young women based on leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?” I am honored to be a member of this of this great organization as well as serving as Co-Chair of the Scholarship committee. I will be providing additional information regarding this opportunity in future reports.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out. It is always a joy to hear from the wonderful people back home. As always, it is an honor, a privilege, to be of service to and represent the 155th District.

Thank you,

Karla Eslinger

Please contact me at: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 400CB, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806; Phone: 573-751-2042; email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov