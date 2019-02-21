Representative Karla Eslinger Capitol Update

Hello Friends,

The capitol was filled with students this week as several student organizations visited their representatives, worked with friends from other school districts and toured our beautiful capitol. I was thrilled to spend a little time with our area Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students, learn about their program and answer their questions. FBLA is one of the largest student organizations in the United States and helps high school and college students alike to not only transition into the business world, but also teach them important leadership skills that will help them with their future. It was with great honor that I along with my fellow Representatives recognized Eli Amyx, a Gainesville High School senior who currently serves as FBLA’s Region Vice President representing over 200,00 Missouri students. I absolutely love it when our kids shine!

As I visit with folks in the district, we frequently end up talking about workforce development and increasing opportunities to learn a trade. This week we gave initial approval to HB 225, Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant. Fast Track creates a new state financial aid program that addresses workforce needs by encouraging adults to pursue an industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need. Fast Track is a needs-based scholarship targeted at adults age 25 and older who are working toward a certification, undergraduate degree or industry-recognized credential for a high demand occupation. To be eligible, a student must be at least 25 years of age, not have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher, and have an adjusted gross income of less than $40,000 for an individual and $80,000 for a married couple filing jointly. If approved, a Missourian could attend an approved Missouri postsecondary institution of their choice and have their tuition and fees paid for by the program. The program is a “last-dollar” program and will be applied after all federal non-loans and state student aid, and any other governmental student financial aid are applied. I am excited about the opportunity this scholarship program may provide our residents and will be watching closely. The bill now requires a final vote in the House before moving to the Senate. The bill now requires a final vote in the House before moving to the Senate. For full text of HB 225, please visit https://house.mo.gov/Bill.

It is so nice to hear from folks back home. Please don’t hesitate to come by, call or send me a message. It is an honor to represent you and a privilege to be of service to the constituents of the great 155th District.

Thank you,

Karla Eslinger

