Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Feb. 28, 2019 – Hello everyone. I hope none of you took a hard fall on some of this ice we have been experiencing lately. Both, Gary and I took a turn at finding out how hard Mother Earth can feel when slipping on ice covered ground. Fortunately, the only thing that seems to be hurt was our pride. We are thankful that we are not suffering more repercussions than just that.

Church was called off at Red Bank last Sunday because of the sudden ice storm that set in earlier that morning, but Church service was held this Sunday, Feb. 17.

Jake Hampton opened the Worship service by leading the congregation in the singing of hymns. A warm welcome was given by Gary Lirley. He also asked for prayer request, and each one given was lifted to the Lord in prayer. Singing Special music was Miss. Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark. The special selections they shared was up lifting and our hearts were prepared for a message from God’s Word.

We really missed some of our congregation that couldn’t make it to Church this week because of icy side roads. I hope the weather will be much better next Sunday.

For the morning message, Brother Cunningham chose the Scripture taken from Luke 8:11-15 where Jesus presented a parable comparing the Word of God, and how it grows when planted within each of us, to the different root growth of seeds when planted in certain areas and under certain circumstances.

Gary and I enjoyed a visit from our son, Les, and his wife, Jeanine, over the weekend. Because Monday was a holiday, they were able to stay Sunday and attend Church with us. Sunday afternoon, all four of us went to visit with Maxine Lirley at the HOTO Healthcare Center in Ava. She was really happy to see Les and Jeanine.

Visiting in our home Saturday afternoon was Jeane Huff. She was anxious to visit with Les and Jeanine too.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Let’s keep the seed of God’s Word well cultivated in our spiritual life so nothing but good fruit will grow.