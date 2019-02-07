Red Bank – Alice Lirley

1/21/2019, Hello everyone. Winter is definitely here in full swing. The high winds we have been experiencing lately makes the cold temperatures harder to bear. I have to remember to cover my head when I go outside. I didn’t this morning when I went outside to feed the cats, and it felt like my ears and face were about to freeze solid before I could get back in the house.

Several were able to make it to Church this Sunday even though the roads were quite slick. After the Sunday school hour, all those attending received a warm welcome by Gary Lirley. Jake Hampton was on hand to lead the hymns for the Worship service. A time for prayer request was provided and several requests were made . Prayer was offered for each. Singing special music were, Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark.

For the morning sermon, Brother Justin Cunningham chose the theme of, “The best places to be.” The first was to be in the hands of Jesus through His promise of eternal life with Him in Heaven; where we will never perish nor be plucked from His hands.(John 10:28) The second was to have calmness in our soul by relying on the power of Jesus; just as the man who was possessed with demons did when Jesus cast them out from him. (Luke 8:35) Third would be to know that we are a Child of God through our belief in Him. (Romans 10: 9-10) The fourth best place to be can be found in John 21 which explains how Jesus wants to have full fellowship with his children any time and anywhere. Fifth, in Deuteronomy 33:26-27, we find that The Eternal God is our refuge and His Children are under His full protection and strength, That is a very good place to be! Psalms 23 tells us, for the sixth best place to be, that if the Lord God is our Shepherd, we shall not want. He will lead us to green pastures and beside the still waters of life. He will restore our soul and lead us in the right paths. He will walk with us through the valley of the shadow of death and comfort us so we will have no fear. He will even prepare a table before us right in the presence of our enemies, and anoint our heads with oil to show how special we are. He will make sure that our cup runneth over. His goodness and mercy will follow us all the days of our life, and best news of all is to know that we will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. How’s that for a good place to be?

It was good to have Miranda Hallmark with us in Church Sunday. She had a friend with her, but I didn’t get to meet her and get her name.

Visiting in our home last week were our granddaughter, Allison Paul, her husband, Brian, and children, Jasmine and William. We thoroughly enjoyed their visit with us and especially getting acquainted with our two great grandchildren. Grandpa Gary worked very hard to convince Jasmine who is almost 2 years old, to let him hold her on his lap. It wasn’t until her mama played like she was chasing her that she took refuge by jumping into her grandpa’s lap. That made his day for sure. Little five month old William felt very comfortable in his great grandfather’s arms. They all liked Great Grandma when it came time to eat.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Allison, Brian, Jasmine and William Paul. Great,Great Grandma Maxine seemed to really enjoy holding her little grandson, William.

Attending the memorial held for Sandra Perry at Clinkingbeard’s Funeral Home last Thursday was Jeane Huff and Alice Lirley. The service was well attended. After that we both then visited for a while with Maxine Lirley at the Healthcare Center.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Always make sure you are in the best place you can be.