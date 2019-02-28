Quad Cities- Martha Twitty

February 20, 2019 – Hello to the ones who read the Douglas County Herald. We’re still getting snow about every other day. It’s just piled up out there. We’re supposed to get freezing rain on top of it this afternoon. We got out yesterday just long enough to go to my appointment at the eye doctor. I’ve got those little vessels in my eyes breaking and bloodshot and the doctor is keeping an eye on that. She’s not sure if it’s related to my diabetes or not. I have to go back again in three months. Walt went last week, for something about his eyes. I didn’t understand what it was. I think they said reflection or something like that. He had the appointment on Wednesday and we had to wait until Thursday to go because they hadn’t done our sidewalks and driveway yet. The stores are running out of supplies such as snowblowers, snow shovels, salt and everything. Anita has been working all the time and Lisa has been getting ten hours a week overtime because of all the snow and using the big truck with the big plough on it. She doesn’t have time to do anything else. But like she always says it’s warm in the truck. Otherwise she would be working outside. She gets paid well, and she earns it.

I lived at Highlonesome until I was ten years old and then we moved to Ava. We lived on down past the Jim Crow family. We kids played together all the time and walked back and forth to school together. We went to church and school on the Highlonesome Hill and bought all our groceries at the Morrison store. They put a picture of the school kids in the Herald a while back and my sister Lula Mae and I were both in it. I don’t think my brother Claude Maggard was in it. Luetta Morrison was my first teacher and I got to talk to her and take pictures at Uncle Martin and Aunt Stella’s 70th Anniversary . I was glad I got to do that because Luetta passed away after that. She was a nice lady.

I also got to take a picture of Loren’s mom and dad. They were nice people too. I know she’s passed since then, but I can’t remember about him. I got to see my cousin Delbert’s son Tim Caudill and I hadn’t seen him since he, Terry and my two kids were still pretty little. We stopped at their grandma’s house and got them to go swimming with us and went to the creek next to the Monk’s swinging bridge and Anita and Tim were throwing water on each other and Tim had a can to get water in to throw on her so Anita picked up a bottle that had the top broke off and she got too close to him and the bottle cut his hand really bad. Of course Anita really felt bad and I was really scared. I took him back to his grandma’s and she couldn’t have been nicer about it. She started doctoring his hand the first thing and as far as I know it healed O.K. But I’m glad I got away after that. So many people I know keep passing. I guess because I’m older now and most of my friends are older too. Delbert and his wife stopped at my mom’s to see me a few years ago when I was down there. I can’t remember her name right now but I want to school with her and she was really nice and then both of them passed away after that.

I saw Mary (Ludwig) Caudill at the funeral home from Mom’s visitation and she had heart problems and she passed away too. My son passed away in 1998, then my brother Emory in 1999 and then my sister Lula in May 2000, my fiance` in 2003 and then my mom in 2004. And most of my cousins are gone.

Well I guess that’s enough bad news, but there’s still several I didn’t mention.

I’ve still got Elvis in my mind and heart since I watched the tribute to him Sunday night. His comeback special was when I really liked him and the way he looked. So handsome and such a beautiful voice. I watched him sing after his comeback and everything he sang “Memories” on the end, I cried. All of the singers did a good job on his songs Sunday night except J-lo and I didn’t care for her at all. I didn’t realize Mac Davis wrote so many of Elvis’ songs.

I trust you, Jesus, and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other.

Bye, bye for now.