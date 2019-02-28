Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Feb. 7– Dear Readers, I guess I’ll have to talk about the weather again. We had so much snow on the ground I don’t even know how much it was anymore. I think they said the Quad Cities had 28” one time, and I can’t remember if it snowed anymore after that. I do know that it snowed all day long here one day. Then a few days ago, it warmed enough for a few days that almost all the snow had melted, then it turned real cold again and we now have sleet and ice all over everything. And we are supposed to get more for a few days. All the schools, churches, and everything are closed. Lisa and Anita and I have been keeping in touch by texting. Anita’s working overtime and Lisa said she’s been getting 10 hours of overtime each week running a snow plow since we’ve been having all this bad weather. But she always says it’s got a warm heater so she stays warm, so I’m glad of that.

Spring shouldn’t be too far off.

I was really sorry to see where Loren Maggard passed away. He was a good person. When I saw in the paper that he had cancer, I really meant to send him a card, but waited too late, the way I always do. Maybe I’ll get around to sending Hazel a sympathy card. I always wait around too long for everything. I had two good friends that both wanted me to come and visit them and I really meant to, but didn’t do it soon enough and they both died and I felt so bad, but too late to remedy it. And one of them lived right here in Tipton, and the other one in Davenport. She had been my friend for a long, long time. It got to where we just saw each other at funerals. Does that sound familiar? I think that happens to a lot of people. The last time I saw her it was at her son-in-law’s funeral. Before that, my son’s funeral. My deepest sympathy to Hazel and the rest of Loren’s family. He was some relation to me, but I forget exactly how. I think all of us Maggards are related in one way or another.

My son, Jeff, had just passed away when Uncle Martin and Aunt Stella Caudill had their 70th anniversary there at Highlonesome and I really wanted to go and see them, and other relatives. He was my mom’s brother, and she was my dad’s sister, so us kids are double first cousins. Of course, a lot of them aren’t with us anymore. Just Claud and me left in our family and Edna Mae, Carol, and Glenda in their family. When we were young and lived at Highlonesome, we spent a lot of time together playing. Mostly the older ones. But Edna and I spent as much time together as we could. Jeff had written a real pretty song before he died about Highlonesome and recorded it on a cassette for me. I took it with me because I thought it would be neat to play it at Highlonesome. Loren had a cassette player in his car and he played it for me, and Hazel was there and listened to it and several others. I saw Loren and Hazel at my mom’s (Mary Maggard) burial at the Hall Cemetery, also, Carol and his wife (Carol Caudill). We will all meet again, some day, and Jeff can sing his song in person to all of us. And I will finally get to see my dad, Ivory Maggard. I was just one year old when he died and I can’t remember ever seeing him. He’s probably looking forward to seeing me again too.

Well, it’s time to say “I trust you Jesus, and I believe in angels.” Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye-bye for now. (Don’t fall on your ice.)