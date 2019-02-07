Probate Notice: Estate of Mark William Ferguson

In the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, Probate Division

In the Estate of:

Mark William Ferguson, Deceased.

Estate No: 19DG-PR00003

Notice of Small Estate of Distributee

(Sec. 473.097 RSMo.)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Mark William Ferguson, Decedent:

You are hereby notified that on the 21st of January, 2019, a small estate affidavit was filed by the distributees for the decedent under section 473.097, RSMo, with the probate division of the circuit court of Douglas County, Missouri.

All creditors of the decedent, who died on February 9, 2018, are notified that section 473.444 sets a limitation period that would bar claims one year after the death of the decedent. A creditor may request that this estate be opened for administration.

Receipt of this notice should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient may possibly have a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, may possibly be determined from the affidavit on this estate filed in the probate division of the circuit court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication is February 7th, 2019.

Kim Miller

Clerk of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, Douglas County, Missouri.

Kim Hathcock

Circuit Clerk

