Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings in Greene County, Surrounding Areas offered by MU Extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Private pesticide applicator training sessions are being offered in Greene and surrounding counties by University of Missouri Extension at varied times of day starting Feb. 8.

Under Missouri law, this training provides certification to obtain a Private Pesticide Applicators License for Missouri agricultural producers and will also count for recertification requirements by the state.

Many commonly used pesticides require a private applicator license. These commonly used pesticides include Grazon P+D, Tordon 22K, Surmount, Mustang Max, Warrior II, and many others.

The training will not certify for commercial application licenses. This training is open to producers of agricultural commodities, 18 years of age or older.

“This three-hour training program will allow individuals to recertify or receive initial training to be licensed to purchase or use restricted-use pesticides for five years,” said Tim Schnakenberg, an agronomy field specialist with University of Missouri Extension and instructor for these classes.

Program dates, times, locations:

Stone County, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m., Stone County Library, 322 West MO Hwy. 248, Galena, $25 charge. To register call (417) 357-6812.

Lawrence County, Monday, Feb. 11, 6:00 p.m., MU Southwest Research Center, 14548 State Hwy H, Mt. Vernon, MO, $25 charge. To register call (417) 466-3102.

Greene County, Friday, Feb. 15, 1:00 p.m., Greene County Extension Center, located in the Botanical Center, Springfield, $25 charge; preregistration is required by calling 417-881-8909 or registering online at http://extension.missouri.edu/greene.

Christian County, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8:30 AM, First Baptist Church, 105 Kennedy Ave., Clever, $25 charge, register by calling 417-581-3558.

Barry County, Thursday, Feb. 28, 1:00 p.m., Barry County Courthouse Commission Room, 700 Main St., Cassville, or

Thursday, Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., Cassville High School Vo-Ag Dept., 1501 Main St. Cassville, light meal provided for the 5:30 program only compliments of Vo-Ag Dept., $25 charge, preregistration required by calling 417-847-3161.

Taney County, Monday, March 11, 1 p.m., Taneyville Municipal Building, 227 Central Ave., Taneyville, $25 charge, register by calling (417) 546-4431.

Howell County, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., Howell County Extension Center, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, $25 charge, to reserve a seat call (417) 256-2391.

Unlike in past years, you do not need to bring a copy of the Private Applicator Reference Manual (M87).

If weather is a concern, call the phone numbers provided or 417-838-8405 to confirm if the program will proceed.