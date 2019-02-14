OTC to Offer Classes at Fort Leonard Wood Military Base  

WAYNESVILLE, MO — Fort Leonard Wood military personnel and families will soon have access to more educational opportunities thanks to a new agreement with Ozarks Technical Community College. OTC and Fort Leonard Wood officials signed a memorandum of understanding last week on Thursday, Jan. 24, which gives the college approval to teach courses at the Fort Leonard Wood military base.

OTC plans to offer Emergency Medical Technician training on base this spring. Ultimately, college officials plan to expand these offerings to include computer information science, early childhood development, hearing instrument science and more.

OTC courses at Fort Leonard Wood will be open to all students, including civilians.