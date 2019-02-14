Offices To Close for Presidents’ Day  

Presidents’ Day will be observed next week on Monday, Feb. 18, and many local businesses and government agencies will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Douglas County Courthouse and City of Ava will both be closed on Monday. City trash routes normally served on Monday will instead be picked up on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Library will also recognize the holiday and close on Monday.

Since Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday, mail delivery service will be suspended for the day, and most banks and financial institutions will close as well.

The Douglas County Health Department and Ava Community Center have also announced they will recognize the holiday.