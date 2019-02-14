NRCS Offering Grants to Help Promote Conservation Programs

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering grants for promoting public awareness and implementation of Farm Bill conservation activities.

State Conservationist J.R. Flores said $800,000 is available in Missouri for partners who can help inform farmers, ranchers and specialty crop growers about NRCS programs. Areas of emphasis for the grants include: outreach workshops and conferences; technical workshops and field days focused on soil health strategies or native plant community adoption; organic and specialty crop workshops; water quality improvement and drainage water; technical assistance implementation; and enhancement of climate data tools.

“NRCS is looking for partners who will use these grants to educate Missouri’s farm community, conservation organizations, other natural resources agencies, private landowners and other citizens about opportunities made possible by the Farm Bill,” Flores said.

Proposals may be submitted until 5 p.m. April 15. The full announcement and application instructions are available at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/home.html.

There will be an informational webinar/teleconference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20. Additional information will be posted on Grants.gov. Interested applicants should RSVP to Jessica Phillips at Jessica.Phillips@usda.gov or (573) 876-0912. For more information about the grant announcement and the application process, contact Karen Brinkman at Karen.Brinkman@mo.usda.gov or (573) 876-9364.