NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE: Lumley

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by Greg G. Lumley and Linda K. Lumley, husband and wife, dated February 12, 2008 and recorded on March 3, 2008 as Document No. 080465 and modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on March 18, 2013, as Document Number 130488, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on March 1, 2019, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 11:30AM, at the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE Second Avenue, North Front door, Ava, MO 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate:

All of lots 9, 10, and 11 of the Oakwood Estates, a sub-division in Douglas County, Missouri, as per plat of record in plat book No.3 at page No. 2 in the office of the circuit clerk and recorder of Douglas County, Missouri, subject to road right of ways and easements and restrictions, of record.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

S&W Foreclosure Corporation

Successor Trustee

Pub Commences February 7, 2019

S&K File No.18-033440

By: Shapiro & Kreisman, LLC

www.shapiroandkreisman-mo.com

Auction.com

Purported address: Rt 5 Oakwood Estates a/k/a 6 Oakwood Estates a/k/a 11650 Co Rd N 5-202-PVT, Ava, MO 65608

Publication Dates: 02/07/19, 02/14/19, 02/21/19, 02/28/19

2-7-21-4t