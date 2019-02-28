NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

For default in the payment of debt and performance of the obligations secured by deed of trust executed by William A. Osburn and Susan J. Osburn, dated September 26, 2016, recorded on October 7, 2016, in Instrument No. 161641, Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Trustee will on March 22, 2019, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and particularly at 1:00 p.m., at the North Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 S. 2nd Ave., Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, the property in Douglas County, Missouri, described as:

The East 120 feet of Lot 4 in Block 2 of Davis Addition, to the City of Ava, Missouri as per plat of said sub-division as it appears of record in plat book 1 at pages 2 and 3 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder.

Together with all rights, easements, appurtenances, fixtures and improvements that are a part of said real estate, toward satisfaction of said debt and costs.

Fybar Service Corporation, Trustee

By: Jeffery J. Love,

Authorized Agent

1901 S. Ventura, Suite A

Springfield, Missouri 65804

Telephone: (417) 883-6566

Facsimile: (417) 883-6689

02-28-W24-4t

