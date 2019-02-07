NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Zoning From R-1 to B-3, Lakey Request

Legal Notices:

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Lane and Sonya Lakey.

Present Zoning: R-1 Residential One Family

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Legal Description:

All of Lots 10, 11 and 12 in Block 1, COOPER ADDITION, to the City of Ava, Missouri, as per plat of record in Plat Book 2 at Page 6, in the office of the Douglas county Recorder.

SUBJECT to TRANSFER AND DEDICATION OF STREETS AND ROADS IN COOPER ADDITION, as recorded in Book 159 at Page 736 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder.

SUBJECT TO: Easements, restrictions, reservations, and other agreements as matters of record, if any.

