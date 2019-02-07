NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Zoning from R-1 to B-3, Sawyer Request

Legal Notices:

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Joretta Sawyer.

Present Zoning: R-1 Residential One Family

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Legal Description:

That part of the West Half of the West Half of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 26, Range 16, described as commencing 25 feet West of the intersection of the East line of the aforementioned tract and the North right-of-way line of State Highway #14 and run thence North 123 feet, thence West 120 feet, thence South 123 feet and to the North right-of-way line of State Highway No. 14, thence East along right-of-way line 120 feet to the point of beginning.

That part of the West Half of the West Half of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 26, Range 16 described as beginning at a point 123 feet North and 25 feet West of the intersection of the East line of said West Half of the West Half of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter and the North right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway No. 14, thence West 120 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 120 feet, thence South 60 feet to the point of beginning.

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, Block 1 of Cooper Addition, City of Ava, MO.

That part of the W ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 11, Township 26, Range 16 described as commencing at a point 145 feet West of the intersection of the East line of said W ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ and the North right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway No. 14, thence West along said right-of-way 15 feet, thence North 123 feet, thence East 15 feet, thence South 123 feet to the point of beginning. Also, that part of the W ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 11, Township 26, Range 16 described as commencing at a point 25 feet West and 183 feet North of the intersection of the East line of said W ½ W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ and the North right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway No. 14, thence West 120 feet, thence North 49 feet, thence East 120 feet, thence South 49 feet to the point of beginning.

Lots 4 and 9, Block 1, Cooper Addition, City of Ava, MO.

