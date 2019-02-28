Notice of Non-Election

Pursuant to Section 115.124 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, notice is hereby given of the Districts who have met the qualifications for a ‘non-election’ and the names of the uncontested candidates who shall assume the responsibilities of their respective offices following the General Municipal Election to be held on April 2, 2019:

Bradleyville R-I School District:

Board of Directors, 3 yr term-Dustin R. McHaffie

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – James Robertson

Board of Directors, 1 yr term -Duffy Mooney

Mansfield R-IV School District:

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Kris R. Gray

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Zach Miller

Mountain Grove R-III Schools:

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Howard Hawkins

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – James (Jay) Loveland

Willow Springs R-IV School District:

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Tony Friga

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Dean Aye

Ava Area Ambulance District #5:

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Vernon Johnson

Willow Springs Ambulance District #2:

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Wilma Sheets

Willow Springs Ambulance District #4:

Board of Directors, 3 yr term – Jean Klapmeyer

Southern Webster County Fire Protection District:

Board of Directors, 6 yr term – Randy Lawson

Board of Directors, 6 yr term – Teri Myers

