Norwood R-1 School Offers Screenings Ages 3-5

Parents Must Bring Children To Enroll in Early Childhood or Kindergarten Programs

Screenings are a free service offered to anyone in the district regardless of whether you choose to enroll in any of the programs. This screening is required for children who will enroll in kindergarten or early childhood for the 2019-20 school year.

At Norwood, the screening date for Kindergarten is Friday, March, 22. This will be the only screening date for next school year.

To enroll in kindergarten children must be five years old before August 1, 2019.

Screening dates for early childhood program will be Thursday and Friday, April 11-12. This is the only screening dates set aside for next school year. To enroll in the program, children must be three or four years old before August 1, 2019.

To schedule an appointment, please call (417) 746-4101, ext. 125, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Screenings will take approximately one hour.

During screening, forms will be available to enroll your child for the 2019-20 school year. This enrollment form must be signed by the parent/guardian of the child.

For enrollment, your child’s social security card (optional), birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency (utility bill, driver’s license, real estate/renter’s contract) are required.

Screening results need to be shared, so Norwood R-I prefers that children are brought to screenings by a parent or guardian.