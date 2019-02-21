Naomi Stephens, 80 years, 3 months, 15 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on February 13, 2019 at the Heart of the Ozarks Care Center .

Naomi was born October 28, 1938 in Ava, Mo. to Lathern H. Holman and Larna Beatrice (Dotson) Holman and lived most of her life in the area.

Naomi was a Christian and had attended Girdner Church for many years where she enjoyed singing and attending the many singings there and around the area.

Naomi and Ellis Stephens united in marriage December 31, 1955 in Ava and they were blessed with two children Dewayne Stephens and Charlotte Koop.

Naomi enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, going to church, singing at church, and fishing. She enjoyed visiting with the people at the Ava Senior Center where she was a cook for 26 years.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter Shelly Heinlein Fesler, two brothers Jerry and Donald Holman.

Naomi is survived by her son Dewayne and his wife Mary (Winky) Stephens, daughter Charlotte and husband Leonard Koop, and Ellis Stephens. Grandson Steven and his wife Jennifer Heinlein, grandson Shannon and wife Shelby Koop, grandson Shane Koop. She is also survived by six great grandchildren, Gracie, Corey, Cole, Shaelynn, Cohen, and Mali.

Funeral services for Naomi were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Clinkingbeard Chapel Ava with visitation from 10:00 a.m. till service time on Saturday.

Burial was in the Ava Cemetery. Dwight Wilson and Buddy Boyd officiated. Memorials may be made to Gideons or to St. Judes. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.