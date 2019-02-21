Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Annual Shamrocks Campaign in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, MO — More than 135 locations in the southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas area are raising funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases during the 37th annual MDA Shamrocks program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

From February 18 to March 17, local retailers are adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Retailers in the Greater Ozarks region join tens of thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s program — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.

The MDA Shamrocks will be displayed on ceilings and walls in stores and restaurants across Kansas and the Ozarks, visually declaring steadfast support to help kids and adults living with muscle-debilitating diseases.

A listing of participating retailers is available at www.mda.org/shamrocks, listed by zip code.

The MDA Shamrocks program benefits the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Center at Mercy Whiteside Clinic in Springfield, MO. Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for more than 75 area kids where they can experience the best week of the year at no cost to their families.

Recent major medical and scientific advancements, including the development of four new drugs that are now available treatment options and the promise of more to come, make today the most promising time in the history of neuromuscular disease research and care. Results like this are made possible in part by the funds raised and support given over the years to the MDA Shamrocks program.

To learn more about the 2019 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact Kerstin Landwer, Development Specialist at 417.866.5117 or klandwer@mdausa.org, or visit mda.org/shamrocks.

About MDA

MDA is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation’s top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at MDA Summer Camp and through recreational programs.

For more information visit mda.org.