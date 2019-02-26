Murder Trial Proceedings Started Against David Aborn

Murder trial proceedings started this week against David J. Aborn who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Aborn, age 57, Ava. In the case, David is also charged with third-degree domestic assault.

The shooting incident occurred in January 2017, near the family property off Highway 76, west of Ava.

David Aborn was officially charged of acting in conjunction with his father, James Lee Aborn, to commit second-degree murder in July 2017, following grand jury indictments.

The case against David Aborn is being prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s office with special prosecutors Assistant Attorney General Travis Lillie of Springfield, Mo. and Assistant Attorney General Steven Kretzer, of Jefferson City.

Judge Craig Carter is presiding.