MU Extension Program Helps Landowners, Renters Understand State’s Fence Laws

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension will offer a program on Missouri’s fence laws 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at locations across the state.

“This is one of MU Extension’s most popular programs,” said Joe Koenen, MU Extension agricultural business specialist. Koenen will give updates on a Missouri fence law that went into effect in 2016.

Missouri’s fencing laws are complex, Koenen says. The state has a general fence law and 19 counties have local fence laws. “It is important for property owners and renters to understand the unique standards of each,” he says.

Koenen and other extension specialists will offer insight into fence maintenance for row crop, livestock and small-acreage owners. The program helps landowners and renters understand their legal and financial responsibilities.

To register, call the MU Extension center in the county where you will be attending. There is a fee for materials.

The MU Extension publication “Missouri’s Fencing and Boundary Laws: Frequently Asked Questions” (G811) is available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/p/G811.

Locations

Chariton County: Blue Room at the Chariton County Courthouse, 306 S. Cherry St., Keytesville.

Clark County: MU Extension center, Clark County Courthouse basement, 111 E. Court St., Kahoka.

Cedar County, El Dorado Springs High School Ag Classroom, 921 Park St., El Dorado Springs.

Grundy County: Lager Room at Barton Farm, 96 SE Eighth Ave., Trenton.

Gentry County: MU Hundley-Whaley Research Center, 1109 S. Birch St., Albany.

Ray County: MU Extension Center, 1015 W. Royle St., Richmond.