Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

In the Sunday morning worship service, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Delbert Murray sang the special song. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., gave a sermon entitled “The recommendation of Love” from John 4:17-21. “Herein is our love made perfect, that we have boldness in the day of judgment: because as he is, so are we in this world. There is no fear in love, but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love. We love him, because he first loved us. If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen?” Love’s serenity, security, source, sanity, and stipulation.

The special song in the Sunday evening service was by Greyson and Elliot Jones with Olivia Lyon. Cheryl Paxton led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was on “The Church.” Jesus introduced this word in Matthew 16:18, “Thou art Peter, & upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

The monthly missionary meeting was held Wednesday night. Cinda Thompson gave 7 world mission reports with pictures. She asked an individual to pray after each one. Those who led in prayer were J.R. Downen, Earnest Murray, Jesse Paxton, Lilah Sherman, Dana Fourman, Barbara & Dennis Uhles.

Recent speakers in Chapel at Mt. Zion Bible School were Pastor Bob (Greater Love Hath No Man Than a Man Lay Down His Life for His Friend,), Darrell Swearengin (Walk in the Light), & Barbara Uhles (Saint Valentine).

A Parent Teacher Fellowship meeting was held in the Library Thurs. evening. Juliana Jones led some elementary students in reciting the Ten Commandments: Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Luke Barton, Jackson Berry, Colin Fleming, Greyson Jones, and Landon Williams. James Cobb supervised the students at the gym during the business meeting, which was called to order by Genessa Freeman. Barbara Uhles read the minutes. Cheryl Paxton gave the treasurer’s report. Adam Freeman asked the blessing on the refreshments which were served by Linda Murray and Bryan Jones in the lunch room.

Parents were then invited to meet with the teachers in their classrooms.