Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Feb. 3– There were 5 men named James in the Sunday morning congregation of a little less than 50! Jesse Paxton led the singing. Ushers were John Dale and James Cox. Delbert Murray and Pastor Bob presented certificates to Alex Fourman and Brian McFarlin, who recently passed courses for Fireman I and II (282 hours). A beautiful solo by Dana Fourman was accompanied by Cheryl Paxton.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached about “Abraham’s Altars” based on Genesis 12:7-8.

Sheena Mahan sang a special song in the Sunday evening service. Nancy Bryant led in prayer. Pastor Bob spoke on “The Life of Holiness –Duty to One’s Self.” My body is the temple of the Holy Ghost.

Cinda Thompson led the singing in the Wed. evening service. Lilah Sherman led in prayer. Testimonies were given by Elliot Jones, Cinda Thompson, Linda Murray, Nancy Bryant, and Sheena Mahan, Pastor Bob’s message was “The Life of Holiness – the Mind and Moral Development.” Jesus is THE TRUTH. “Disciple” means “learner”. The closing prayer was by Bryan Jones.

The temperature at Mt. Zion was frigid 5º on Wednesday morning, Jan. 30. Only about 1/2 of the students were present. Mrs. Murray had waffles for snack time, & everyone in the Elementary Learning Center had “E Privilege” for the day.

Feb. 11 – Happy 92nd birthday to Bob Thompson, Sr.!

Our sympathy to Jesse Paxton whose father, Earl, passed away, and to Mary Thompson whose brother, Winfield Poe, passed away last week.

In the Sunday morning service, Jesse Paxton led the singing. The special song was a vocal duet by Lilah Sherman and Debbie Cox. Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Rationale of Sin” based on Numbers 22:12. Brian Haynes led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and Edith Johnson led in prayer. The Haynes played a piano/organ duet. Sister Cinda Thompson spoke about “Responding to the Gospel.” The closing prayer was by Nancy Bryant.

Cinda Thompson led the singing in the Wed. evening service. Then she led a congregational prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible study was on “The Development of Spiritual Life.” 2 Peter 3:18, “Grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

In the Wed. morning chapel service at Mt. Zion Bible School, Delbert Murray presented Gideon New Testaments to 5th grade students: Kylie Adams, Jackson Berry, and Landon Williams.

Feb. 18th – The Ozarks Chapter of Women of Worth met in Cardwell Cafeteria Friday evening Feb. 8th. Cinda Thompson welcomed the lovely group of ladies and asked the blessing on the refreshments. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Marlene Miller, whose sister, a friend, and two daughters from Kentucky were with her. Joy Ansen from the Cayman Islands gave her testimony. She has been in Ava helping Mary & Bob Thompson, Sr., for the past two months. Door prizes went to Joy Miller, Nora Sales, and Vallie Fleming. The speaker was Vicky Thompson from Seymour. God is exemplified by a father, a mother, a friend, a bridegroom, and a husband. His love transforms us.

Sunday School was canceled due to icy sidewalks. In the morning worship service, Norman Murray sang a song; the words were written by his wife Linda. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached “And Revival Did NOT Come,” based on 1 Samuel 4:3-5. Actions that do not bring revival: blaming God for sin’s consequences, blindness to our own corruption, flashy or formal worship without repentance, congregating and clamor without repentance.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Sam Miller led in prayer. The special song was by the Jones and Thompson Quartet. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was “The Life of Holiness – Duty to Others.” This was continued Wed. night with “Duty to Country.” “Thou shalt love they neighbor as thyself.” Matthew 22:30. Olivian Lyon led in prayer.