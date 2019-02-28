Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Everyone was joyful to return to church after so much bad weather, and being absent. It makes for a very long week. We had many to pray for and some praises, also. Brother Charles is still having health issues, along with some of his family. We pray the Lord will restore his health and help him continue the work He has given him to do. He has agreed to be our pastor for the coming year. We are all so thankful, it is very hard for a church to not have a full time pastor.

We sang the belated Happy Birthday song for Brother Lyle Piland and Sister Hellen Blakey.

Brother Charles titled his sermon, “What can your God do?” from 1Kings 18:21 to the end of the chapter. The Baal worshippers soon discovered their god was no match for Elijah’s God, who answered by fire, wonderful message.

Jewell Elliott is entertaining a “bug” , feeling better but continuing to cough. Company this past week was James and Tammy Elliott, Brother Charles Peak and Kay Hutchison.

Dan and Kim Clemens visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Friday evening.

Bill Johnson stopped by to see Harold, Sunday morning.

Helen Turner, of Sparta, came by for a short time to visit Harold and Kay Hutchison. She has recently moved to Senior Housing, in Sparta. She planned to continue on to visit her sister-in-law, Chestene Lietch, also.