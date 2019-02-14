Moe Bandy Presents “My Friend, President George H. W. Bush” in Branson

FORSYTH ––Legendary country music singer Moe Bandy will speak at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Attendees at the free presentation will hear interesting behind-the-scenes stories from Bandy, personal friend of President George H.W. Bush.

Bandy joined the 41st President and his wife Barbara on a trip to Greece, spent the night at the White House and had President Bush to his Branson theatre in 1992. Bush’s visit in the early 1990s is believed to be the only appearance by a currently-seated President of the United States in the Branson area. Bandy is a renowned country music singer with ten #1 hits. In addition to his successful music career, Moe wrote his autobiography, “Lucky Me” with a foreword by First Lady Barbara Bush. The book may be purchased at the Museum.

“President Bush’s recent passing and the celebration of Presidents Day on February 18 inspired us to host Moe Bandy for this presentation,” explained Jean Babcock, Curator of the Branson Centennial Museum. “This combination of historical significance and local connectivity is exactly what our monthly ‘Tuesday Talk’ events are all about.”

This program is the fifth in a series presented by the Branson Centennial Museum on a regular basis. Throughout 2019, various topics of local historical interest will be presented by knowledgeable speakers monthly from 12:30 until 1:30 PM, free of charge.