Missouri S&T Announces Honor List

ROLLA –– Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2018 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

From Ava, Michael Sparnicht, a freshman majoring in engineering, is on the list.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System.

For information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.