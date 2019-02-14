Missouri REALTORS® December Statistics Report

COLUMBIA, MO – Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of December.

6,882 homes were sold in Missouri during the month of December. The total sales volume topped $1.3 billion and homes sold at a consistent pace in December, staying on the market for an average of 59 days. That’s 26 days less when compared to December 2017. The median sales price was $159,500. That is a 1.6 percent increase compared to December 2017.

Additionally, interest rates saw a slight decrease in December and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.64 percent in December from 4.87 percent in November. By comparison, the interest rate in December 2017 was 3.95 percent.

Regarding fourth quarter results; 23,706 homes were sold in Missouri from October to December. The total quarterly sales volume topped $4.59 billion and homes sold at a faster pace during the fourth quarter of 2018, staying on the market 26 days less than the same three-month period in 2017. The median sales price for the fourth quarter increased by 1.9 percent compared to the same quarter in 2017, coming in at $160,000.

Visit Market Statistics to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.