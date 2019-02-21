McNeil Earns Instrument Rating 

Joe McNeil

Joe McNeil, of Hartville, earned his instrument rating to his private pilot license last week.  An instrument pilot is qualified to fly in and above the clouds, and navigates and controls the airplane in clouds solely by using the instruments in the plane.  Congratulations  to Joe for achieving this goal.   Joe is a member of the Ava Aviation Club.

