Making Maple Syrup at Montauk State Park Feb. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 1, 2019 – Ever wondered where maple syrup comes from or how it is made? Join park staff at the Montauk Spring parking lot for this rare winter program from 9 to 11 a.m., Feb. 15. You will learn how to identify and tap maple trees, collect the sap and make pure maple syrup during this program. Dress appropriately for the weather as it is often cool and breezy this time of year.

Montauk State Park is located 22 miles southwest of Salem on Highway 119 in Dent County. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-548-2225 or visit us on our Facebook page.

