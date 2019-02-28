Lulla Mae Cook, 86 years, 3 months, 24 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on February 25, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Lulla was born October 31, 1932 in Crosby County, TX to Gilbert and Ethel (Dudley) Cox.

Lulla was a homemaker and a loving mother and wife.

On February 9, 1973 Lulla and Lawrence Cook were united in marriage at Ava, Missouri.

She enjoyed her flowers, gardening and catalog shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lawrence, three brothers, Lesley Coyt Cox, Wesley Hoyt Cox and Gilbert Roy Cox and one brother-in-law, James Stanley.

Lulla is survived by her three children and their spouses, Michael and Carmen Behringer, Butler, MO, Barbara Layman, Denton, TX, and Katie Sanders, Corinth, TX, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one brother, Joe and Janice Cox, two sisters, Mary Beth Cox and Richard Wolfe and Monnie Lorene Stanley and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Lulla will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.