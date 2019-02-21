Lonnie Atchison Is Candidate for Mayor

Hello, my name is Lonnie Atchison and I have lived in Ava most of my life and I am running for the Ava mayor position.

I am married to Pearl (Potter) Atchison and together we have four children.

I have worked for the city for 14-1/2 years and the county for the past 5 years. I believe having served in both these positions gives me a good understanding of the inner workings of the city budgets and possible ways it can be run more efficiently. Also, with having relationships with both the city and county, I feel I would be able to help facilitate both in working together to benefit our community.

I am running for mayor because we need to see change. It is my hope that with the support of the community, we can again have a city that’s for the people, and as a group effort, see the vision of the city come to life.

I have no problem with controversy in order to run the city with integrity, truth and transparency.

At this time, I would like to ask for your vote. Thank You!

