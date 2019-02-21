Long Creek Bridge Improvement Project Focus of February 26 Meeting in Hollister

Taney/Stone Counties – The community is invited to a Feb. 26 public meeting as the Missouri Department of Transportation launches a study of the best option for addressing deterioration of the Long Creek Bridge which carries Route 86 across Table Rock Lake near the Taney/Stone county line.

The meeting is planned for 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the Community Room (Room 409) of the Ozarks Technical Community College – Table Rock Campus, 10698 Highway 165 in Hollister. Attendees can stop by at any time during the meeting. No formal presentation is planned.

A recent inspection of the Long Creek Bridge revealed deteriorating conditions prompting an immediate need to place weight limits on the bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. All vehicles will be limited to 25 tons. The legal maximum weight limit for vehicles in Missouri is 40 tons.

Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can find the same exhibits and make comments by visiting an online meeting at www.modot.org/southwest . The online meeting will be available starting Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 26, just prior to the in-person meeting.

MoDOT is working with a consulting engineer firm to develop options for major repairs or replacement of the Long Creek bridge. Public feedback, environmental analysis and input from community stakeholders including the Army Corps of Engineers will be used to determine the best, most affordable alternative for addressing the deterioration of the bridge.

Work on the bridge could begin as early as 2022, with a project budget of up to $36 million.

MoDOT will host several public meetings to gather additional input and share proposed options for the bridge.

The Long Creek bridge was built in 1956 during the construction of the Table Rock Lake dam and subsequent development of Table Rock Lake. In recent years, the bridge has deteriorated to the point where major repairs or replacement is required to keep it safe for travel.