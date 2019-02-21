Lois Fay Mott, 92 years, 10 months, 17 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on February 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital with her family by her side.

Lois was born March 29, 1926 in Pekin, Illinois to Hilary and Reva Thomas (Aubrey) Cahal.

On May 23, 1951 Lois and Robert Wayne Mott, Sr. were united in marriage at Pekin, Illinois and they were blessed with four children.

Lois was a Christian and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin. She and Bob moved to Douglas County in 2001 to be near their daughter, Lisa. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and most of all being with her grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, a daughter, Cheryl Eitenmiller, two grandsons, Jeffrey Eitenmiller and Jake Rodgers.

She is survived by three children, Robert Wayne Mott, Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Pekin, IL, Sharon Reinberg of Texas, and Lisa Hicks and husband, Garry of Ava, MO, numerous grand and great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Lois are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Burial of her cremains will be in the Fannon Cemetery by her husband. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or Fannon Cemetery and can be done at the funeral home. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.