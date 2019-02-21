Local Student Graduates from UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, WI –– Lauren Edwards from Ava, Mo., earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 15, 2018.

Edwards graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Education in early childhood education.

The graduating class included 18 international students, 50 military veterans and 144 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 57 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.