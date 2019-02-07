Local Art Guild Announces  Themes for August Quilt Show Contest

The contest themes for the 2019 Ava Art Guild Quilt Show are now set. Participants will need to turn in show entries August 12 – 13.

The show will begin August 14 and continue through August 24, at the Ava Art Guild, 303 East Washington Avenue across from the Douglas County Herald.

For the contest, Jo Ann Hereford is sponsoring “A Sunday Drive in Douglas County.” Jo Ann is looking for contest entries to reflect what you would see during a leisurely drive through the county. Competitive entries could have farm animals and building elements such as barns, fences, fields, farm houses or mills. A quilted item using seasonal fabrics such as the autumn colors seen on a drive up Glade Top road would also meet the contest theme. Cash prizes will be awarded for both first and second place winners in the adult and junior category entries.

Caryl Posada-Stillings is sponsoring “Holidazzle” for her contest theme. This includes quilted items celebrating a holiday, such as Christmas, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving or even Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s and Halloween. Competitive entries should be festive and dazzling. Caryl is awarding first place cash prizes for both adult and junior entries.

The Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild selected “Where the Wild Things Are” for their contest theme. They are expecting quilted items that depict wildlife, wildflowers and wild habitat. They will be awarding first and second place cash prizes for adult entries.

For more information regarding the quilt show, please contact Jo Ann Hereford, (417) 683-2104, or Caryl Posada-Stillings, (417) 893-9638.

Follow the Guild on Facebook or go to avaartguild.org or look for their ad in this issue of the Herald.