Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Well, it is time to write a few comments for the paper. Good mornings to my friends and readers. I got home from the hospital Sunday night after being there from Thursday. I had a light stroke that affected my speech and I can talk again. It was good (very) to be home. I go tomorrow, Thurs., for a follow-up visit with Dr. Baron. They put me on Eliquest. So far, so good.

So on with the news. The last I heard was from my Sis Jean. She had served dinner a week ago to Danny and Jamie and to the Nathan Humbyrd family, Nathan, Beth and Branch.

And I had visiting me Christine and Clint Satterfield, my step-daughter and her son, Jean and Jim Frye, and my grandson Jody and Alisha.

Thanks to Karen and Nicole for bringing me home. Nikki brought me home and Karen had picked up my meds. They do so much for me that I can never repay. I love them so much. And Kevin and Donna, whenever he is home. They came by with Joseph on his way to get in that old truck. He got a pellet stove put in their house and Joseph’s also.

I will write again next time.

This week’s news…Karen and Nikki took me to my cardiologist Thursday. I got a good report and that made me happy. They put me on a new blood thinner and it is much better than Coumedin. It is Eliquist and pray that it continues to be a good, much needed, drug.

I am so fortunate to have my daughter and grand daughter close by, and I am so grateful for their care. They also helped me get home from the hospital.

Karen and Nicole visited one afternoon, for a good time.

Burl Conrad came by one day, bringing me candy and roses. He is my brother in Christ and I’ve had no better friend.

I have not been going to quilting club, because I am shakey and still unstable on my feet, so I have no news from there.

I am to walk 20 minutes a day, at least, and do 30 minutes of activity so I have been getting rid of clutter and helping Robyn do some housework.

I send love to my friends, you know who you are, and wish you a happy week. God bless us all.