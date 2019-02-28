Kenneth Cobb, Jr. Notice

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

KENNETH COBB, JR. Individually and, )

As Next Friend of, )

KERRI LEEONNA COBB, a Minor, )

Petitioners, )

vs. )

ASHLEY KROLL, )

Respondent

Case Nos. 15DG-CC00085

15DG-CC00085-02

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSOURI to:

Kenneth Cobb, Jr.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Motion for Contempt, Motion for Family Access, and Motion to Modify has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Douglas, Missouri, the object, and general nature of which are a Motion for Contempt, and Motion to Modify proceedings.

The name of the minor child who is the subject of this action is Kerri Leeonna Cobb, and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioners is Christena Silvey Coleman, CSC LAW, LLC P.O. Box 729, West Plains, Missouri, 65775, 417-255-2725.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within forty-five (45) days after the 28th day of February, 2019, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and seal of the Court this 1st day of February, 2019.

By. R. Craig Carter