Kenneth Breeding, Sr., age 66 years 8 months and 13 days, was born July 5, 1952 and passed away February 18, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St Louis, MO. Kenny was born in Milan MO to Leta Cherry and Kenneth Breeding and was raised by Mac and Annabell Cooper.

Kenny and Helen Rowe were united in marriage August 24, 1973, they were blessed with seven children: Kenny Jr., Keith, Kevin, Heather, Kris, Kelly, and Holly.

Kenny was a Christian who attended Ava General Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He greatly loved attending ballgames where his children and grandchildren were participating. He was their biggest fan. He loved to play pitch with anyone willing to play and was quite the jokester.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Helen; grandson Evan Breeding; sisters Kim Hernandez and Sharon Kay Breeding; brother Jerry Taylor; and special family friend Logan Brown.

Kenny is survived by his children and their spouses: Kenny Jr. and Jessie Smith; Keith and Melanie; Kevin; Heather; Kris and Jennifer; Kelly and Hope; Holly; and Billy Williams.

He will be deeply missed by his twenty-two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Larry Breeding, Cody Breeding, KJ Breeding, Chri Grindstaff, Woody Taylor, Charlie Cooper, J.R. Cooper, Rhonda Driver, Mackie Rogers, Linn Woolf, and Annie Cooper as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces nephews, cousins and family friend, Cinta Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 Saturday February 23, 2019 in the Ava General Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest in the Ava City Cemetery next to his beloved wife. A visitation will be hosted from 6-8 Friday February 22, 2019 in the Ava Family Funeral Home. The family would appreciate love offerings to help defray final expenses.

All arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.