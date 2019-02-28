Kathryn Nadine (Proctor) Page, 93, daughter of the late James Howard Proctor and Lola Alice(Upshaw) Proctor was born November 18, 1925 in Cold Springs, Missouri and departed this life in her home in Wasco, Oregon with family present on February 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arley Owen Page and nine siblings, Virgil, Vasel, Chalmer, Richard (Dick), Arlene Brixey, Elma Alsup, Enola Roper, Virginia Andrews and Bertha Hodge.

Survivors include two sisters, Geneva Heinneman of Wasco and Alice McClure of Iowa; sons Richard Page (Kay), Ed Page (Diane); daughters Kathy Broadwater, Arla Melzer (Ken); 8 grandchildren, Patty, Steve, Ronda, Dana, Lindsay, Abbie, Paige and Emily; 11 great grandchildren; Blake, Steven, Mindy, Ryan, Summer, Brandon, Carter, Mason, Henry, Edie & Oliver; 2 great-great grandsons; Derek and Jase.

Arley and Kathryn (known as Nadine) both grew up on farms in the Ozark Mountains of Douglas County, Missouri and attended Denlow/Fairview School in Denlow, Missouri. They married on August 28, 1945 in Vancouver, WA and were then stationed at Camp Beale in California with the US Army. After Arley served in World War II, they made their home in Sandy, Gresham, and Wasco, Oregon. Married for 69 years, she worked as a laundry supervisor for Steiner American Industrial in Portland for many years. A loving sister, mother and grandmother, Nadine will be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her homemade cinnamon rolls and pies.

A celebration of life will be held on June 29, 2019 in Wasco, Oregon.