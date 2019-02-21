Jeff Massey

Jeff Massey, 56 years, 4 months, 7 days old, of Dora, Missouri, passed away on February 12, 2019 at Ozark Medical Center in West Plains Mo from a sudden illness.

Jeff was born October 5, 1962 in Cameron, MO to Charles Norman and Ima Faye (Burdan) Massey.

Jeff was a farmer all his life. He also worked at the Timberland Sawmill in West Plains, MO. He loved working on the farm.

Jeff was a Christian and loved the Lord. He enjoyed his cows, he also liked traveling, four wheeling, attending tractor pulls and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Charles Horvath, and a sister, Daphan Baker.

Jeff is survived by his sister and husband, Deanna & Ron Riley, Kidder, MO, special friends, Spencer & Amanda Peck and their children, also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Jeff were Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blackjack Church in Drury, MO with burial following in the Blanche Cemetery. Visitation was prior to service Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Blackjack Church. Officiating was Rev. Robert Grisham. Memorials may be made to Blackjack Church or Blanche Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.