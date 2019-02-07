James Louis McClary, 69 years, 6 months, and 16 days old, of Drury, Missouri, passed away on February 3, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

James was born July 17, 1949 in Belleville, Illinois to Lester and Francis Marie (Rutko) McClary.

Jimmy, as most knew him, was a good-natured passive man who worked hard and took good care of his family. He had married Linda Jean Elliot, and from that union was born a son, Jeremy Dale McClary.

Jimmy had started working at Baxter Labs in 1975, he met Deborah Marie Couch in March of 1976, and by July 2, 1976 they were married and from this union a daughter, Angelia Colleen (McClary) Marsh was born.

Jimmy loved to fish on the banks of the Bryant River, mostly at the Big Rock. He and his wife and cousin Eddie Berry spent many evenings.

James was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Latham Daniel Marsh, and one niece, Leashia Collins.

James is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, one son, Jeremy Dale McClary, one daughter, Angelia Colleen (McClary) Marsh, six granchildren, Linda Josephine McClary, Arminda Mary Marie McClary, Larissa Alexis Marsh, Logan Ryan Marsh, Landon Lane Marsh, and Leland James Marsh, one sister, Betty Jean Carter, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for James will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Blanche Church in Drury, MO with burial to follow in the Blanche Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Butch McCleary. Memorials may be made to Blanche Cemetery or as a love offering to the family. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.