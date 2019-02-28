HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. It was been a couple of sad weeks with some of our older residents who lived here who have passed away. Naomi Stephens and Charlie Cupp made the journey home to see their loved ones. Our hearts are sad but we rejoice in their homegoing.

Bro. Don Lunn and Bro. Colten Neal conducted the funerals of Naomi and Charlie. Our residents were grateful to be able to say goodbye to these residents here at Heart of the Ozarks. Misty Lunn has been our singer for these services and we appreciate Sheila Miller and everyone who attended the funerals for these special people.

Saturday morning Mrs. Norma Stillings was here playing the piano and singing old fashion hymns that our residents so enjoy listening to.

Sunday morning Larry Moore was here for Sunday School. In the afternoon Ava General Baptist was here for the afternoon service.

Season’s Hospice called Bingo games on Monday with Sheila Coombs. A lot of good prizes were handed out to everyone playing the games.

Carol and Vic Murdy were here with their music, singing the old, old church hymns. Vic and Carol make us all laugh, and every time they leave, they pray with each one.

Tuesday morning, Ken Thomas and the boys played music and entertained everyone. It so good to see a family working and playing together. The Thomases are bringing up their boys to value time spent with the older generation.

Tuesday afternoon The Candy Lady, Evelyn Harper called bingo games for the residents and she always passes candy to everyone playing.

Wednesday morning we played State Trivia and had a blast learning things about the United States.

In the afternoon Whitney Pollard from Three Rivers Hospice called bingo for the residents, handing out prizes for the winners.

Thursday morning Shine was here and they play upward until noon and the music was awesome.

In the afternoon Carolyn Robinson called the Bingo games for the residents.

Friday morning the 1st Sonshine Group was here for a morning of worship and fellowship with the residents and staff. In the afternoon Connie Burris called games for the residents.

We would like to welcome Hervel Porter to our home. Our prayers and sympathy goes out the families of Euneeda Lynn, Stephen Perkins and Christy Dunn. Congratulations to the following residents on getting to go home this week: Harold Goodnight, E. Miller and Cheryl Emrick. We enjoyed getting to know them while they were here for their stay with us.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.