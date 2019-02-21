HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from the staff and residents of Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. We all think that Mother Nature is bi-polar and is not taking her medicine correctly. One day she is blowing hot air and the next day she is blowing snow and rain, but, on the bright side, Spring is around the corner.

We had some enjoyable activities around our home. Glen Dale Robertson and the Oldfield Opry Boys were here one day and played music for us all afternoon. Glen Dale and Cindy Smith played one Thursday morning while LeeAnn Crum was in the Holy Land with her husband.

We had a monthly birthday with Lola and friends. It is always a good time – those guys always have our residents laughing.

Somehow a possum got loose at the birthday party and ended up in a resident’s lap. We all have a good chuckle.

Ava Assembly of God furnished the birthday cakes for the party. Thanks to Sheila from Season’s Hospice on helping pass out the cake and ice cream.

While Joy Duncan was here, the residents made valentines to hand out to the staff. Next week they will start working on St. Patrick’s Day Decorations.

Thursday morning, we were getting ready for our annual Valentine’s Dinner for our residents and family members. The residents choose the meal of pork carnitas, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and strawberry shortcake with chocolate covered strawberries. Residents and family members had a lovely day of pictures taking and visiting. Tables were decorated with white tablecloths and red runners with a balloon in the middle.

In the afternoon we had our Valentine Party with Charles Robinson being nominated King and Mrs. Clara Russo was nominated Queen.

Al Dayo came in and played the piano, playing wonderful love theme music. The dietary staff made sugar cookies and our residents and staff enjoyed the cookies.

Friday, the 1st Sonshine Group was here for a morning of music and visiting. Sharon, Edgar and Jim are wonderful people and we love them so much.

Saturday, Norma and Lola were here for morning music with Bro. Tom Hawkins, who reads the bible to the residents.

Sunday morning, Larry Moore was here for Bible Study. In the afternoon, Mound Church was here for the church service.

Our birthdays for the month of February are Cecile Boos, Doris Dumont, Dora Mahan, Bill Holt, Maxine Lirley, Richard Gunter and LaVern Ashby.

We would like to welcome our new residents to our home. They are Colleen Lakey, Jim Irby, Vonda Thompson, Robbie Stephenson and Evelina Miller.

Our prayers and sympathy go out the families of Naomi Stephens, Boyd Mallonee, Frances Schmitt and Clara Bonaquest.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.