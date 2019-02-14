Hope Landing Recovery Team Volunteer Training Feb. 21 and Feb. 23

The Hope Landing Recovery Program team is gearing up for the next two Volunteer Training events scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., and organizers are personally inviting anyone who is a current volunteer or is considering volunteering to attend an event!

Both events will be held at our office located at 102 S. Main St, in Hartville, next to Subway.

The event is for anyone interested in learning more about or serving as a volunteer in Hope Landing Recovery Program.

Attendance is required for those interested in serving in the program.

The training covers general and specific information about the program, as well as requirements for serving and what volunteers can expect. The instructors will go over job descriptions for each type of volunteer, and we’ll have a time of Q & A as well.

Both events will cover the same material, so you are free to choose the time that works best for you.

Please RSVP by replying to this email at wccbfoundation@gmail.com or on Facebook by searching “The Community Betterment Foundation” Facebook page or event search “Volunteer Training Event,” as dinner will be served on Thursday night, and doughnuts and coffee on Saturday morning, and want to have plenty for everyone!