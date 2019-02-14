Hoopcoming Royalty 2019

Photo provided by Amy Phillips

The Ava High School 2019 Hoopcoming Queen and King shown above were crowned Friday night just prior to the Ava Bears varsity game with the Salem Tigers. Macey Phillips, the daughter of Mark and Amy Phillips, was crowned Hoopcoming Queen, and Tom Emerich, son of Jim and Carrie Emerich, was crowned Hoopcoming King. Gloria Rosas and Weston Stillings, Ava’s 2018 Hoopcoming Queen and King, along with crown bearers, Tate Leroy Dry, son of Chance and Kayla Dry, and Scarlett Ann Hall, daughter of Clint and Shelby Hall, presented the crowns. Hoopcoming attendants were Shelby Korte and Lauren Mendel, along with king candidates Drake King and Wes Thomas.

2019 Hoopcoming Royal Court

Participants in the 2019 Hoopcoming Coronation festivities held Friday, Feb. 8, are shown above from left. They are: candidates Drake King and Wes Thomas; 2019 King Tom Emerich; 2018 King and Queen, Weston Stillings and Gloria Rosas; 2019 Queen Macey Phillips, and candidates Lauren Mendel and Shelby Korte. Crown bearers, standing in front, are Tate Leroy Dry and Scarlett Ann Hall.